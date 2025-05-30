Previous
Selfie Time by phil_howcroft
Photo 3473

Selfie Time

I was on the cliffs at Cala Mesquida, admiring the view when a couple came into view.

They did a selfie and I thought it would make. great candid photo.

Street photography on the cliffs of Cala Mesquida, Mallorca
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Nice one
June 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it !
June 4th, 2025  
