100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 473 : Leon

I was in Nottingham this afternoon, walking around the city with my camera. I was in the Broadmarsh area underneath the tram lines when I a runner being photographed.



As the runner and photographer were reviewing the photos on the camera I approached them.



“Are you an athlete?”



“I’m setting up a running club and we are doing some promotion photography”



Meet Leon, who was being photographed by his Photographer / Videographer friend (visualsbytr was the photographers "socials" id and it did not include her name, so I have omitted it from my narrative)



Leon’s running club was open to everyone of all skills and abilities, this afternoon he was planning and photographing the route for a future run through the city centre. He moved to the end of the walkway and was going to do a run by shooting. As he walked away I noticed visualsbytr had the same camera as me, the Sony A6700, so we had a nice chat about the camera and lenses, she was shooting with a Sigma 30mm lens. Leon signalled he was ready to run, but we were still talking. He then ran by and we took some photos. We told him we were having a gear chat and he joined in the chat too as he had owned Sony gear in the past.



I asked for a portrait shot and also suggested a “run by” some street graffiti / art. I asked Leon if he supported a football club and he said Man Utd, so we had a chat about Manchester (he’d lived in the city for some time).



Leon suggested we could collaborate on the city centre run he was planning, which I thought would be a good idea. I wished him good luck with the club.



It really enjoyed meeting Leon and visualsbytr



I hope you like the photo, I've added a running shot in my extras to expand the story