100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 473 : Leon

I was in Nottingham this afternoon, walking around the city with my camera. I was in the Broadmarsh area underneath the tram lines when I a runner being photographed.

As the runner and photographer were reviewing the photos on the camera I approached them.

“Are you an athlete?”

“I’m setting up a running club and we are doing some promotion photography”

Meet Leon, who was being photographed by his Photographer / Videographer friend (visualsbytr was the photographers "socials" id and it did not include her name, so I have omitted it from my narrative)

Leon’s running club was open to everyone of all skills and abilities, this afternoon he was planning and photographing the route for a future run through the city centre. He moved to the end of the walkway and was going to do a run by shooting. As he walked away I noticed visualsbytr had the same camera as me, the Sony A6700, so we had a nice chat about the camera and lenses, she was shooting with a Sigma 30mm lens. Leon signalled he was ready to run, but we were still talking. He then ran by and we took some photos. We told him we were having a gear chat and he joined in the chat too as he had owned Sony gear in the past.

I asked for a portrait shot and also suggested a “run by” some street graffiti / art. I asked Leon if he supported a football club and he said Man Utd, so we had a chat about Manchester (he’d lived in the city for some time).

Leon suggested we could collaborate on the city centre run he was planning, which I thought would be a good idea. I wished him good luck with the club.

It really enjoyed meeting Leon and visualsbytr

I hope you like the photo, I've added a running shot in my extras to expand the story
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
You meet some very interesting people Phil. What axgreat portrait and story
June 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like you had a great encounter with this athlete!
June 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An excellent portrait Phil. The backdrop works so well!
June 3rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
A wonderful portrait, Phil. Great natural light. Another nice stranger conversation, too.
June 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
A great portrait of your stranger!
June 4th, 2025  
KWind ace
Wonderful portrait!
June 4th, 2025  
