Previous
Extra Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 473 : Leon by phil_howcroft
Photo 3475

Extra Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 473 : Leon

This is my third photo from yesterday's stranger meet with Leon.

This shot of Leon running alongside of the graffiti street art appears to be the most popular from feedback on Insta', so I thought I might share it here too


4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
952% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Philippa R
It's a great shot, lots of energy in it
June 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Leon wearing green is superb against that backdrop
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact