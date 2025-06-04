Sign up
Previous
Photo 3475
Extra Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 473 : Leon
This is my third photo from yesterday's stranger meet with Leon.
This shot of Leon running alongside of the graffiti street art appears to be the most popular from feedback on Insta', so I thought I might share it here too
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3561
photos
126
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
3rd June 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
running
,
jogging
Philippa R
It's a great shot, lots of energy in it
June 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Leon wearing green is superb against that backdrop
June 4th, 2025
