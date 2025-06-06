Sign up
Photo 3477
Leon's Running Club : The Movement
I collaborated with Leon (stranger 473) today (Saturday).
I went to take some photos of his embryonic running club (TheMovement)
They did a 10K, the route was a figure of 8 along the River Trent taking in three bridges, Trent Bridge, Wilford Suspension Bridge (twice) and the Wilford Toll Bridge.
Jane and Elsie came with me too.
I've sent the images to Leon for his socials.
I get a few decent images for my socials.
Collaboration
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
ILCE-6700
7th June 2025 8:48am
Tags
running
,
nottingham
,
jogging
,
10k
,
river trent
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful …
June 7th, 2025
Philippa R
Nice action shot Phil! Lovely under the trees
June 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great action capture!
June 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely area to go running
June 7th, 2025
