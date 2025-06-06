Previous
Leon's Running Club : The Movement by phil_howcroft
Photo 3477

Leon's Running Club : The Movement

I collaborated with Leon (stranger 473) today (Saturday).

I went to take some photos of his embryonic running club (TheMovement)

They did a 10K, the route was a figure of 8 along the River Trent taking in three bridges, Trent Bridge, Wilford Suspension Bridge (twice) and the Wilford Toll Bridge.

Jane and Elsie came with me too.

I've sent the images to Leon for his socials.

I get a few decent images for my socials.

Collaboration
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful …
June 7th, 2025  
Philippa R
Nice action shot Phil! Lovely under the trees
June 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great action capture!
June 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely area to go running
June 7th, 2025  
