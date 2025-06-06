Leon's Running Club : The Movement

I collaborated with Leon (stranger 473) today (Saturday).



I went to take some photos of his embryonic running club (TheMovement)



They did a 10K, the route was a figure of 8 along the River Trent taking in three bridges, Trent Bridge, Wilford Suspension Bridge (twice) and the Wilford Toll Bridge.



Jane and Elsie came with me too.



I've sent the images to Leon for his socials.



I get a few decent images for my socials.



Collaboration

