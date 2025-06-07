Sign up
Photo 3478
Team Photo : The Movement
This is Leon and three members of his running club who have just completed a 10K along the banks of the River Trent
I collaborated with Leon (stranger 473) for the photoshoot
We both end up with some good photos for our socials
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Tags
running
,
nottingham
,
jogging
,
10k
,
river trent
Beverley
ace
Soo brilliant…
June 7th, 2025
Brigette
ace
nice one Phil - so great all these connections you are making!!
June 7th, 2025
Philippa R
What a great group, looking very happy after their 10k. Great pose too!
June 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice looking group!
June 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
They sure are in good shape!
June 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Truly awesome….
June 7th, 2025
