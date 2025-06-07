Previous
Team Photo : The Movement by phil_howcroft
Photo 3478

Team Photo : The Movement

This is Leon and three members of his running club who have just completed a 10K along the banks of the River Trent

I collaborated with Leon (stranger 473) for the photoshoot

We both end up with some good photos for our socials


7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
952% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Soo brilliant…
June 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
nice one Phil - so great all these connections you are making!!
June 7th, 2025  
Philippa R
What a great group, looking very happy after their 10k. Great pose too!
June 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice looking group!
June 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
They sure are in good shape!
June 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Truly awesome….
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact