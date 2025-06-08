Singing In The Rain

We went to a band concert this afternoon at West Park, Long Eaton



We saw the Long Eaton Silver Band. It was a typical summer day, it was cold , very grey and in the second half of the concert it rained.



The band finished their set with "Singing In The Rain" and as they finished the heavens opened and it rained very very hard !



We got rather wet walking back to the car !



This was shot from under the shelter of some trees



