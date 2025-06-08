Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3479
Singing In The Rain
We went to a band concert this afternoon at West Park, Long Eaton
We saw the Long Eaton Silver Band. It was a typical summer day, it was cold , very grey and in the second half of the concert it rained.
The band finished their set with "Singing In The Rain" and as they finished the heavens opened and it rained very very hard !
We got rather wet walking back to the car !
This was shot from under the shelter of some trees
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3565
photos
125
followers
102
following
953% complete
View this month »
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
Latest from all albums
3473
86
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th June 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
summer
,
long eaton
,
silver band
Dorothy
ace
Still a nice turnout even with the rain!
June 8th, 2025
Caterina
Nice picture of a rainy day. I bet you missed Mallorca at a certain point of the concert! Fav
June 8th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@caterina
thanks Caterina , yes Mallorca seemed a long way away when we were standing under the trees in the rain in coats ... it is June !!!
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close