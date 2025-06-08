Previous
Singing In The Rain by phil_howcroft
Photo 3479

Singing In The Rain

We went to a band concert this afternoon at West Park, Long Eaton

We saw the Long Eaton Silver Band. It was a typical summer day, it was cold , very grey and in the second half of the concert it rained.

The band finished their set with "Singing In The Rain" and as they finished the heavens opened and it rained very very hard !

We got rather wet walking back to the car !

This was shot from under the shelter of some trees

8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Dorothy ace
Still a nice turnout even with the rain!
June 8th, 2025  
Caterina
Nice picture of a rainy day. I bet you missed Mallorca at a certain point of the concert! Fav
June 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@caterina thanks Caterina , yes Mallorca seemed a long way away when we were standing under the trees in the rain in coats ... it is June !!!
June 8th, 2025  
