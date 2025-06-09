Sign up
Photo 3480
Snow White in a 41 years old Wedding Veil
Our Granddaughter Willow, likes to dress up when she visits us.
This afternoon after nursery she chose to dress up as Snow White.
We've been decluttering and Jane found her wedding veil from 1984.
I thin I might have to do a photo with the veil down
"Do you want to wear this Willow"?
Willow's face lit up, and I took a quick shot on my mobile phone.
Jane found it a surreal moment, she never thought her granddaughter would be wearing her wedding veil nearly 41 years later.
I didn't ask Willow to pose, she ran to me to look at the photo on the phone.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
5
0
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Tags
granddaughter
,
snow white
,
wedding veil
Zilli~
ace
Sweet. Like her candid pose!
June 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
She's gorgeous, what a sweetheart
June 9th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aww, very sweet story and shot.
June 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thank you Judith , so kind of you 📷
@zilli
than you very much zilli 📷
June 9th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@mccarth1
thank you kerry
June 9th, 2025
