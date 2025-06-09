Snow White in a 41 years old Wedding Veil

Our Granddaughter Willow, likes to dress up when she visits us.



This afternoon after nursery she chose to dress up as Snow White.



We've been decluttering and Jane found her wedding veil from 1984.



I thin I might have to do a photo with the veil down

"Do you want to wear this Willow"?



Willow's face lit up, and I took a quick shot on my mobile phone.



Jane found it a surreal moment, she never thought her granddaughter would be wearing her wedding veil nearly 41 years later.



I didn't ask Willow to pose, she ran to me to look at the photo on the phone.







