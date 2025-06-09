Previous
Snow White in a 41 years old Wedding Veil by phil_howcroft
Snow White in a 41 years old Wedding Veil

Our Granddaughter Willow, likes to dress up when she visits us.

This afternoon after nursery she chose to dress up as Snow White.

We've been decluttering and Jane found her wedding veil from 1984.

I thin I might have to do a photo with the veil down
"Do you want to wear this Willow"?

Willow's face lit up, and I took a quick shot on my mobile phone.

Jane found it a surreal moment, she never thought her granddaughter would be wearing her wedding veil nearly 41 years later.

I didn't ask Willow to pose, she ran to me to look at the photo on the phone.



9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Sweet. Like her candid pose!
June 9th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
She's gorgeous, what a sweetheart
June 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, very sweet story and shot.
June 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thank you Judith , so kind of you 📷

@zilli than you very much zilli 📷
June 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 thank you kerry
June 9th, 2025  
