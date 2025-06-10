Sign up
Previous
Photo 3481
Pull....Pull....Pull
A rowing team on the River Trent, Nottingham, shot from Wilford suspension bridge on Saturday morning (when I was doing the running club photos)
Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click.
Pull ... Pull ....
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
6
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3567
photos
125
followers
102
following
953% complete
View this month »
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
7th June 2025 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rowing
,
cox
,
river trent
Judith Johnson
ace
Good shot
June 10th, 2025
Philippa R
Great shot, I love the water foaming under their oars, really shows the power they're exerting
June 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great action shot
June 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fab. We love watching rowing. It's one of the 2012 Olympic events we managed to get tickets for and we always cheer on the university boat race (Cambridge, of course!). Nice shot.
June 10th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It does really stand out on the black.
June 10th, 2025
