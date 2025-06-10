Previous
Pull....Pull....Pull by phil_howcroft
Pull....Pull....Pull

A rowing team on the River Trent, Nottingham, shot from Wilford suspension bridge on Saturday morning (when I was doing the running club photos)

Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click.

10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson
Good shot
Good shot
June 10th, 2025  
Philippa R
Great shot, I love the water foaming under their oars, really shows the power they're exerting
June 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great action shot
June 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Nice
Nice
June 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fab. We love watching rowing. It's one of the 2012 Olympic events we managed to get tickets for and we always cheer on the university boat race (Cambridge, of course!). Nice shot.
June 10th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It does really stand out on the black.
June 10th, 2025  
