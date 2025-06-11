I Shoot Film : Mallorcan Selfie

Here is something different from me. I shoot 35mm Film. In This case Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.



I bought the Minolta in 1980 from Mathers camera shop in Bradshawgate, Bolton, it’s still in mint condition. It’s a point and shoot camera, with a 38mm f2.8 lens. The battery to power the camera in now defunct, but a bit of googling told me you can substitute the battery with a hearing aid battery ! To focus you select one of four settings, Mountains , Group of people, portrait from the waist and Portrait headshot.



I took the camera on our holiday to Mallorca at the end of May. I have some fabulous photos (well I think they are fabulous) to post. Most images are shot in Cala Mesquida a beautiful village on the North East tip of Mallorca.



They were processed by @filmprocessing.co.uk a lab based in Plymouth. I posted my film yesterday (Tuesday) at about 4.40 pm at our local Nottingham Post Office. I had a notification this afternoon (Wednesday) at about 2.30 pm to tell me the images were available to download via Dropbox ! Wow that was fast.



Judge for yourself how good you think they are. Remember this is a little 35mm camera over 45 years old, don’t you just love the retro colours and vibes. I edited the files in Darktable and just adjusted shadows / highlights and a sometimes local contrast.



The series starts with a selfie of me and my Sony !