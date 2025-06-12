Sign up
Previous
Photo 3483
I Shoot Film : After The Selfie
Another photo from my 45 years old Minolta Hi Matig G film camera
I showed you an image from my Sony RX100VII of this couple taking a selfie .... see link ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-05-30
This is a shot on my little point and shoot film camera a few seconds later
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3570
photos
124
followers
101
following
954% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th June 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cala mesquida
,
mallocra
Mags
ace
Beautiful view with the blue and turquoise water. Looks like paradise.
June 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely view. I like the different blues in the sea.
June 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow - that water! A lovely coastal view.
June 12th, 2025
