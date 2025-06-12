Previous
I Shoot Film : After The Selfie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3483

I Shoot Film : After The Selfie

Another photo from my 45 years old Minolta Hi Matig G film camera

I showed you an image from my Sony RX100VII of this couple taking a selfie .... see link ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-05-30

This is a shot on my little point and shoot film camera a few seconds later
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Beautiful view with the blue and turquoise water. Looks like paradise.
June 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely view. I like the different blues in the sea.
June 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow - that water! A lovely coastal view.
June 12th, 2025  
