100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 475 : Kevey

On Thursday I met up with with two of my friends from back in the day. I met Alan and his brother Tommy (real name Colin). I’ve known them both over 50 years, we were all in a group of friends from Bolton, who played football, watched football, socialised in the pubs and clubs and went on holidays together. I left Bolton in 1978, I still see Alan at Bolton Wanderers home matches, but have not seen Tommy since the late 1980’s.



Anyway, Alan and Colin have a monthly get together, they travel to towns and cities to visit pubs. They are both ‘real ale buffs’. On Thursday they visited Derby and as Derby is near Nottingham, Alan suggested I joined them. I met them at Derby railway station, Colin brought his mate Dave too, who I’ve never met before.



They had a route planned around some of Derby’s finest real ale pubs. I am not a beer drinker, so while they were drinking pints, I had half pints.



It was like we’ve never been away from each other, we chatted and took the mickey out of each other. I took my camera with me and they were interested in my strangers project.



When we were in the third pub, The Furnace Inn, we were served by a friendly young woman, Kevey. She was very photogenic with her blue hair and piercings. I got my camera out and was waiting for an opportunity to approach her, but Alan intervened and brought her over to me. At that point I took over and introduced myself and asked if it would be OK to take her photo.



Kevey agreed straight away and we went into the beer garden. Kevey told me she was a creative, she did stand up comedy and acting. Kevey is taking part in an ultra comedy stand up charity event in Derby at the end of June!. The event will be raising money for a charity known as medicinema, who install state of the art cinemas in hospitals, specially designed to accommodate beds, wheelchairs and medical equipment. They screen the latest films completely free of charge.



I took several photos of Kevey and we added each other on Insta’. Thank you for letting me take you photo Kevey, good luck with your creative career and I hope your fundraising goes well (the money from the monthly meat raffle at the pub will be going to the fund).



I visited one more pub before saying goodbye to Alan, Tommy and Dave. They continued their cultural visit to the city by visiting two more of Derby's finest hostelries

