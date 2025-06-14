Sign up
Photo 3485
I Shoot Film : Hotel Pool : VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only
Continuing my I Shoot Film series, with my 45 years old, point and shoot 35mm Minolta Hi Matic-G film camera
This is our Hotel Pool (we swam in the sea rather than the pool) at VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only, Cala Mesquida, Mallorca. That's a swim up bar, the rear of the bar offers a poolside bar service.
It was rather idyllic.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Tags
holiday
,
hotel
,
pool
,
spain
,
mallorca
,
i shoot film
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
June 14th, 2025
