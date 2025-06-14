Previous
I Shoot Film : Hotel Pool : VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only by phil_howcroft
Photo 3485

I Shoot Film : Hotel Pool : VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only

Continuing my I Shoot Film series, with my 45 years old, point and shoot 35mm Minolta Hi Matic-G film camera

This is our Hotel Pool (we swam in the sea rather than the pool) at VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only, Cala Mesquida, Mallorca. That's a swim up bar, the rear of the bar offers a poolside bar service.

It was rather idyllic.

14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact