I Shoot Film : Hotel Pool : VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only

Continuing my I Shoot Film series, with my 45 years old, point and shoot 35mm Minolta Hi Matic-G film camera



This is our Hotel Pool (we swam in the sea rather than the pool) at VIVA Suites & Spa Adults Only, Cala Mesquida, Mallorca. That's a swim up bar, the rear of the bar offers a poolside bar service.



It was rather idyllic.



