Previous
Photo 3486
Ksenia : Art Decor Photosoot
This is Ksenia, one of five professional models who I photographed on a photoshoot at Hodsock Priory, Notts
Lots of photos to sort out, so expect my 365 to contain "Art Decor" Models over the next few days
The Line up of Models appears in my "Extras" folder (see link below)
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-06-16
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3574
photos
123
followers
101
following
955% complete
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th June 2025 11:17am
Tags
dress
,
model
,
pose
,
art deco
,
photoshoot
