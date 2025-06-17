I Shoot Film : Alfie on his Balance Bike

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.



This is Alfie, our grandson, shot using a Pentax ME with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens. The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.



Don't you love the black and white grain, it could be me 60+ years ago, apart from balance bikes were not invented in the 1960's, in fact I never had a proper bike, my mates used to have 5 gear drop handle bar state of the art bikes and I had a sit up an beg Raleigh bike that weighed a ton and had no gears and the brakes were awful (I have scars from accidents)



Anyway less of me rambling on about bikes, Alfie in black and white in a beautiful grainy retro film photo



Anyway, you don't want to