Previous
I Shoot Film : Alfie on his Balance Bike by phil_howcroft
Photo 3487

I Shoot Film : Alfie on his Balance Bike

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.

This is Alfie, our grandson, shot using a Pentax ME with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens. The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.

Don't you love the black and white grain, it could be me 60+ years ago, apart from balance bikes were not invented in the 1960's, in fact I never had a proper bike, my mates used to have 5 gear drop handle bar state of the art bikes and I had a sit up an beg Raleigh bike that weighed a ton and had no gears and the brakes were awful (I have scars from accidents)

Anyway less of me rambling on about bikes, Alfie in black and white in a beautiful grainy retro film photo

Anyway, you don't want to
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I thought this was you as a youngster til I read the narrative! Beautiful retro feel
June 17th, 2025  
Philippa R
Awwww Alfie is so cute! The black and white works well
June 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca LOL , aww thank you Casa' , you should try some film photography if you still have some of your cameras , it's great fun and very rewarding , very old school !
June 17th, 2025  
KWind ace
How cute!
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact