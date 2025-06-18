Art Deco Photoshoot : Jadey with a Vintage Lens

Another photo from Monday's Art Deco Photoshoot.



The event was all about the outfits and colours, but as many followers will know I do like doing portrait photos and I also like using vintage lenses.



I took a Russian lens from 1972, the Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens. It cost me all of £10 from a charity shop. It’s a beautiful lens, ideal for portraits and can be adapted to work on modern digital cameras.



In an age of auto focus, eye recognition focussing, I was focussing manually and setting my aperture manually via an aperture ring, almost ‘old school’ photography. I hope the photo showcase the beauty of the 53 years old vintage lens and skills of the Russian engineers and scientists.





This is Jadey, who worked hard at the priory, her room had big windows and got rather warm in the afternoon sun