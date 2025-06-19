Sign up
Photo 3489
I Shoot Film : End of Season at the Toughsheet
Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.
I took my Pentax ME with a 28mm Pentax SMC Prime Lens to the last game of the season at the Toughsheet Stadium, Bolton, to watch my team , Bolton Wanderers play
This is my view from my season ticket seat
The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
35mm
,
bike
,
film
,
monochrome
,
pentax
,
retro
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
,
kentmere 400
Mags
ace
Looks great! I don't see much film grain.
June 19th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Like the look and feel of this one!
June 20th, 2025
