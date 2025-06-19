Previous
I Shoot Film : End of Season at the Toughsheet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3489

I Shoot Film : End of Season at the Toughsheet

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.

I took my Pentax ME with a 28mm Pentax SMC Prime Lens to the last game of the season at the Toughsheet Stadium, Bolton, to watch my team , Bolton Wanderers play

This is my view from my season ticket seat

The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks great! I don't see much film grain.
June 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Like the look and feel of this one!
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact