I Shoot Film : End of Season at the Toughsheet

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.



I took my Pentax ME with a 28mm Pentax SMC Prime Lens to the last game of the season at the Toughsheet Stadium, Bolton, to watch my team , Bolton Wanderers play



This is my view from my season ticket seat



The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.

