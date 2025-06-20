Previous
Fay Plays Piano by phil_howcroft
Fay Plays Piano

Fay one of the models from the Art Deco photoshoot I attended on Monday.

She was modelling in the staircase area of Hodsock Priory.

There was a beautiful piano to use as a prop.

I did a google "do piano players wear gloves" ... "Yes some do" said google !!!

I seem to remember Liberace sometimes wore them !

20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Beautifully captured. I'm not sure about playing with gloves on though. You just wouldn't have the touch!
June 20th, 2025  
She's a beautiful model. The pose and the composition are perfect!
June 20th, 2025  
Lovely
June 20th, 2025  
I am a pianist..... I see she has a Berlin Bechstein there. Nice if it has been kept well. She is an elegant lady.
June 20th, 2025  
