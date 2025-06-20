Sign up
Previous
Photo 3490
Fay Plays Piano
Fay one of the models from the Art Deco photoshoot I attended on Monday.
She was modelling in the staircase area of Hodsock Priory.
There was a beautiful piano to use as a prop.
I did a google "do piano players wear gloves" ... "Yes some do" said google !!!
I seem to remember Liberace sometimes wore them !
Looks good on black if you want an extra click
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured. I'm not sure about playing with gloves on though. You just wouldn't have the touch!
June 20th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
She's a beautiful model. The pose and the composition are perfect!
June 20th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I am a pianist..... I see she has a Berlin Bechstein there. Nice if it has been kept well. She is an elegant lady.
June 20th, 2025
