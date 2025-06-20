Fay Plays Piano

Fay one of the models from the Art Deco photoshoot I attended on Monday.



She was modelling in the staircase area of Hodsock Priory.



There was a beautiful piano to use as a prop.



I did a google "do piano players wear gloves" ... "Yes some do" said google !!!



I seem to remember Liberace sometimes wore them !



