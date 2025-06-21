Previous
Ksenia's Fans by phil_howcroft
Photo 3491

Ksenia's Fans

I'm still sharing photos from Monday's Art Deco photoshoot, when 5 models recreated 1920's fashion at Hodsock Priory.

I still have another model to share, but have done a second photo of Ksenia and her 'fans'

21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Her eyes and head decor are just wonderful. Dubious about the lipstick shade, seems a little out of place. Love the placing of the fans. What a lovely series this is.
June 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific portrait with beautiful flowers behind her… the fans are really stunning too. Bet you had lots of fun.
June 21st, 2025  
Philippa R
That's a really striking image, beautiful model, pose and accessories. Well done as usual Phil!
June 21st, 2025  
Brigette ace
Awesome Phil
June 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So elegant !
June 21st, 2025  
