Previous
Photo 3491
Ksenia's Fans
I'm still sharing photos from Monday's Art Deco photoshoot, when 5 models recreated 1920's fashion at Hodsock Priory.
I still have another model to share, but have done a second photo of Ksenia and her 'fans'
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
5
0
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th June 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
flowers
,
gold
,
model
,
pose
,
make up
,
art deco
,
photoshoot
,
fans
,
1920's
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Her eyes and head decor are just wonderful. Dubious about the lipstick shade, seems a little out of place. Love the placing of the fans. What a lovely series this is.
June 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific portrait with beautiful flowers behind her… the fans are really stunning too. Bet you had lots of fun.
June 21st, 2025
Philippa R
That's a really striking image, beautiful model, pose and accessories. Well done as usual Phil!
June 21st, 2025
Brigette
ace
Awesome Phil
June 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So elegant !
June 21st, 2025
