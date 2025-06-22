100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 476 : Clive

We went to the Nottingham Windrush Celebrations today at Binks Yard, Nottingham. It was a community event celebrating Windrush Day 2025. There was live music from Windrush descendants and elders, food and drink, a Civic Ceremony and multi-church gospel service.



We went to support my friend Mellonie who was performing as a singer at the event. Hosting the event was the Reverend Clive Foster MBE.



Clive was recently named as the first Windrush Commissioner by Yvette Cooper the Home Secretary, it’s a role focused on justice and the voices of victims. Clive is the founder of the Nottingham Windrush Support Forum and vice-chair of the Windrush National Organisation.



Clive is also the Multi-Faith Manager and Executive Dean EDI (Equality Diversity and Inclusion) at Nottingham Trent University and is a senior pastor at the Pilgrim Church in Nottingham.



After the civic ceremony and before the start of the music celebrations there was a lull in proceedings so I approached Clive for a photo, explaining I was an amateur photographer. He asked me where I wanted to photograph him. I asked him to move towards the stage area as it had a neutral backdrop for a photo.



I took a few photos rather quickly as I knew he was busy and in-demand from people at the event.



I thanked him for the photo, we shook hands and I asked permission to post his photo onto social media.



Good luck with your new role Clive and thank you for letting me take your photo.