Mellonie Sings at the Windrush Celebration Day by phil_howcroft
Photo 3493

Mellonie Sings at the Windrush Celebration Day

This is my friend Melanie who was singing at the Nottingham Windrush Celebration Day yesterday.

I sent her several photos from her session and this one was probably her fave as she shared it on her Instagram story.

23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Wow she's really going for it! Great capture
June 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Cool shot indeed
June 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super - she certainly is belting it out !
June 23rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
No wonder she liked and shared it, it’s terrific!
June 23rd, 2025  
