Previous
Photo 3493
Mellonie Sings at the Windrush Celebration Day
This is my friend Melanie who was singing at the Nottingham Windrush Celebration Day yesterday.
I sent her several photos from her session and this one was probably her fave as she shared it on her Instagram story.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3582
photos
123
followers
101
following
Tags
black and white
,
singer
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
reggae
,
windrush
,
windrush celebration day
Philippa R
Wow she's really going for it! Great capture
June 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Cool shot indeed
June 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super - she certainly is belting it out !
June 23rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
No wonder she liked and shared it, it’s terrific!
June 23rd, 2025
