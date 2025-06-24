100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 477 : Anastazja and Simba

Previous
I was in Nottingham this afternoon. As I was making my way from Hockley to John Lewis's I noticed two women both saying “aww how cute”. As I looked down Lower Parliament Street I realised why.

A young woman was holding a really small kitten. I walked towards them both.

“Have you just found the kitten, rescued it?”

“No, I’ve had it for two months”

“Two months, it’s so small, Two months?”

“Yes, two months, it goes everywhere with me”

“Can I stroke it?

“Yes you can”

“Awww it’s so cute, what’s it called?”

“Simba”

“As in the Lion King?”

“Yes”

“Awwwwwww, Can I take Simba’s picture?”

“Yes of course you can”

“Can I photography you too, holding Simba, and post it to Instagram?”

“Yes, what’s your ID”

We exchange Insta’ accounts.

I ask Simba’s owner her name.

“ Anastazja”

I take some photos of Simba and Anastazja, moving them from the pavement to a wall.

“Can you lift Simba closer to your face?” I demonstrate how to pose.

That was it, I thanked Anastazja and Simba for the photos, I told her I was allergic to cats, but would be OK stroking Simba on the street.

Thank you Anastazja for letting me take your photo and Simba’s photo too.

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super cute happy capture… and a really lovely friendly girl, communication is key
You do the strangers chat so well!
June 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how cute with the kitten! Another great stranger capture.
June 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Cute kitten. Not something you’d see everyday - taking a kitten out into town with you…
June 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a small kitten! A wonderful portrait
June 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Simba is so adorable! You find the most interesting strangers Phil. I've never seen someone on the street with a tiny kitten!
June 24th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
That is a very tiny kitten. Cute picture.
June 24th, 2025  
julia ace
Cute kitten.. looks like Trev we use to have..
June 24th, 2025  
