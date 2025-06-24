100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 477 : Anastazja and Simba

I was in Nottingham this afternoon. As I was making my way from Hockley to John Lewis's I noticed two women both saying “aww how cute”. As I looked down Lower Parliament Street I realised why.



A young woman was holding a really small kitten. I walked towards them both.



“Have you just found the kitten, rescued it?”



“No, I’ve had it for two months”



“Two months, it’s so small, Two months?”



“Yes, two months, it goes everywhere with me”



“Can I stroke it?



“Yes you can”



“Awww it’s so cute, what’s it called?”



“Simba”



“As in the Lion King?”



“Yes”



“Awwwwwww, Can I take Simba’s picture?”



“Yes of course you can”



“Can I photography you too, holding Simba, and post it to Instagram?”



“Yes, what’s your ID”



We exchange Insta’ accounts.



I ask Simba’s owner her name.



“ Anastazja”



I take some photos of Simba and Anastazja, moving them from the pavement to a wall.



“Can you lift Simba closer to your face?” I demonstrate how to pose.



That was it, I thanked Anastazja and Simba for the photos, I told her I was allergic to cats, but would be OK stroking Simba on the street.



Thank you Anastazja for letting me take your photo and Simba’s photo too.



