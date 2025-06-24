Sign up
Previous
Photo 3494
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 477 : Anastazja and Simba
I was in Nottingham this afternoon. As I was making my way from Hockley to John Lewis's I noticed two women both saying “aww how cute”. As I looked down Lower Parliament Street I realised why.
A young woman was holding a really small kitten. I walked towards them both.
“Have you just found the kitten, rescued it?”
“No, I’ve had it for two months”
“Two months, it’s so small, Two months?”
“Yes, two months, it goes everywhere with me”
“Can I stroke it?
“Yes you can”
“Awww it’s so cute, what’s it called?”
“Simba”
“As in the Lion King?”
“Yes”
“Awwwwwww, Can I take Simba’s picture?”
“Yes of course you can”
“Can I photography you too, holding Simba, and post it to Instagram?”
“Yes, what’s your ID”
We exchange Insta’ accounts.
I ask Simba’s owner her name.
“ Anastazja”
I take some photos of Simba and Anastazja, moving them from the pavement to a wall.
“Can you lift Simba closer to your face?” I demonstrate how to pose.
That was it, I thanked Anastazja and Simba for the photos, I told her I was allergic to cats, but would be OK stroking Simba on the street.
Thank you Anastazja for letting me take your photo and Simba’s photo too.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3583
photos
123
followers
101
following
957% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th June 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
sunglasses
,
cat
,
kitten
,
street photography
,
urban
,
headshot
,
100 strangers
,
streetie
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Beverley
ace
Super cute happy capture… and a really lovely friendly girl, communication is key
You do the strangers chat so well!
June 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how cute with the kitten! Another great stranger capture.
June 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Cute kitten. Not something you’d see everyday - taking a kitten out into town with you…
June 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a small kitten! A wonderful portrait
June 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Simba is so adorable! You find the most interesting strangers Phil. I've never seen someone on the street with a tiny kitten!
June 24th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
That is a very tiny kitten. Cute picture.
June 24th, 2025
julia
ace
Cute kitten.. looks like Trev we use to have..
June 24th, 2025
You do the strangers chat so well!