Previous
I Shoot Film : Elsie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3495

I Shoot Film : Elsie

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.

I'm sure many of you know that this is Elsie our little whippet. she will be 3 years old in a few weeks.

Shot using a Pentax ME with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens. Old school photography, manual focussing, metering in camera.

I managed to get some catchlights !!!

The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait and a gorgeous model! Elsie you are a star!
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww those eyes! Beautiful portrait of the lovely Elsie.
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec awww thank you so much Corinne , merci . Elsie is very photogenic and helps fill a day in my 365 📷🐾
June 25th, 2025  
Philippa R
Wow, Elsie is lovely and you captured her look perfectly!
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , focussing on the eyes manually when Elsie was moving was very challenging 📷
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar that is very kind of you Philippa , thank you
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact