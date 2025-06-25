Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3495
I Shoot Film : Elsie
Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.
I'm sure many of you know that this is Elsie our little whippet. she will be 3 years old in a few weeks.
Shot using a Pentax ME with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens. Old school photography, manual focussing, metering in camera.
I managed to get some catchlights !!!
The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3584
photos
123
followers
101
following
957% complete
View this month »
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
13th June 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
black and white
,
35mm
,
beautiful
,
animal
,
film
,
pet
,
monochrome
,
pentax
,
retro
,
whippet
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
,
kentmere 400
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait and a gorgeous model! Elsie you are a star!
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww those eyes! Beautiful portrait of the lovely Elsie.
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
awww thank you so much Corinne , merci . Elsie is very photogenic and helps fill a day in my 365 📷🐾
June 25th, 2025
Philippa R
Wow, Elsie is lovely and you captured her look perfectly!
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , focussing on the eyes manually when Elsie was moving was very challenging 📷
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@philippar
that is very kind of you Philippa , thank you
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close