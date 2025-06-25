I Shoot Film : Elsie

Another 35mm film processed and some images to share.



I'm sure many of you know that this is Elsie our little whippet. she will be 3 years old in a few weeks.



Shot using a Pentax ME with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens. Old school photography, manual focussing, metering in camera.



I managed to get some catchlights !!!



The film was Kentmere 400, a film manufactured by Ilford.

