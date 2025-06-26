Sign up
Previous
Photo 3496
Something In My Heart
Another photo from Sunday's Windrush Celebration Day
A gospel group from a local church sang a gospel chorus "Something In My Heart" as part of the civic celebrations.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3585
photos
123
followers
101
following
957% complete
View this month »
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd June 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chorus
,
gospel
,
something in my heart
,
windrush celebrations
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks brilliant!
June 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
This really tells the story. Nicely captured
June 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I’m sure that was a great concert!
June 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot! Hope you enjoyed it.
June 26th, 2025
