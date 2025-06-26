Previous
Something In My Heart by phil_howcroft
Photo 3496

Something In My Heart

Another photo from Sunday's Windrush Celebration Day

A gospel group from a local church sang a gospel chorus "Something In My Heart" as part of the civic celebrations.

26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks brilliant!
June 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
This really tells the story. Nicely captured
June 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I’m sure that was a great concert!
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot! Hope you enjoyed it.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact