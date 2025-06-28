Previous
Hanging Baskets by phil_howcroft
Photo 3497

Hanging Baskets

These are my hanging baskets. I do them myself, compost and liner in my baskets and then bedding plants arranged carefully inside and on the outside of the baskets.

Lots of TLC during the summer, watering , plant food and dead heading the flowers.

I hope they bring a smile to everyone who comes onto our street.

They will flower all summer. I planted them at the end of May and they will last until early September
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very pretty ! fav
June 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely entrance with your baskets hanging there! You can come do my front porch! =)
June 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very impressive, Phil. And beautiful!
June 29th, 2025  
julia ace
Stunning..
June 29th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Perfect.
June 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice Phil.
June 29th, 2025  
