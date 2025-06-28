Hanging Baskets

These are my hanging baskets. I do them myself, compost and liner in my baskets and then bedding plants arranged carefully inside and on the outside of the baskets.



Lots of TLC during the summer, watering , plant food and dead heading the flowers.



I hope they bring a smile to everyone who comes onto our street.



They will flower all summer. I planted them at the end of May and they will last until early September