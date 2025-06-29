Previous
Hanging Basket by phil_howcroft
Hanging Basket

This is a closer view of one of my hanging baskets, to supplement my previous photo of the two baskets.

Beautiful don't you think
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous Phil , what a beautiful , full and compact hanging basket , Love your choice of flowers -- They surely have had a lot of TLC -- a big fav
June 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning! Have you done the basket yourself?
June 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Yes, I think so! Gorgeous hanging basket. Did you create it or did Mrs. H do it?
June 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful indeed, Phil!
June 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady Judith , yes I do them myself every year , every since we moved in the house in 1987 !!!
June 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam I am the hanging basket person Mags !
June 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks beryl I knew you would approve :)
June 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 thanks kerry
June 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
June 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft I saw that! I work the feed from the bottom up so it took me a minute to get to your other image.
June 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully displayed flowers, lovely colours.
June 29th, 2025  
