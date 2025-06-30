Previous
Al Fresco Dining by phil_howcroft
Photo 3499

Al Fresco Dining

It is our wedding anniversary today . 41 years .

We would normally go out for a meal or I will cook something nice . However with temperatures hitting 32C we decided to stay in and not cook .

We had a grazing board, olives , Spanish cheese and ham , grapes , cheeses and cheese biscuits and Piper-Heidsieck champagne 🍾

We are still sat in the garden now , it's nearly 22.00 hours and 28C

I've not wore a shirt all day , well apart from when I picked Willow up from nursery

30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Lesley ace
Ooh yum, perfect lunch for today. We often have something similar
June 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
So nice!
June 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Anniversary to you both , and a perfect grazing board for the occasion
June 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Delish 😋. …Ooo Congratulations…. Very lovely.
June 30th, 2025  
