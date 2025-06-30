Sign up
Previous
Photo 3499
Al Fresco Dining
It is our wedding anniversary today . 41 years .
We would normally go out for a meal or I will cook something nice . However with temperatures hitting 32C we decided to stay in and not cook .
We had a grazing board, olives , Spanish cheese and ham , grapes , cheeses and cheese biscuits and Piper-Heidsieck champagne 🍾
We are still sat in the garden now , it's nearly 22.00 hours and 28C
I've not wore a shirt all day , well apart from when I picked Willow up from nursery
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3588
photos
123
followers
101
following
958% complete
View this month »
Tags
wedding anniversary
Lesley
ace
Ooh yum, perfect lunch for today. We often have something similar
June 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
So nice!
June 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Anniversary to you both , and a perfect grazing board for the occasion
June 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Delish 😋. …Ooo Congratulations…. Very lovely.
June 30th, 2025
