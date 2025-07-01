Previous
Art Deco Photosoot : Fay at the Door by phil_howcroft
Photo 3500

Art Deco Photosoot : Fay at the Door

I've still got some photos to share from the model shoot I did over two weeks ago.

This is Fay stood by one of the French Windows at Hodsock Priory, Notts

A frame within a frame, a classic composition
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So flapper! Love the 1920s.
July 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great eyes! And lovely presentation. So 20's
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact