Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3500
Art Deco Photosoot : Fay at the Door
I've still got some photos to share from the model shoot I did over two weeks ago.
This is Fay stood by one of the French Windows at Hodsock Priory, Notts
A frame within a frame, a classic composition
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3589
photos
123
followers
101
following
958% complete
View this month »
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th June 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
model
,
pose
,
art deco
,
photoshoot
Mags
ace
So flapper! Love the 1920s.
July 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great eyes! And lovely presentation. So 20's
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close