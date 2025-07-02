100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 478 : Margit

This is Margit Rusert an Artist from Osnabrück, Germany, Margaret is an artist in residence at the Broadway Gallery Nottingham for a week.



I was walking by the gallery and noticed some very modern art, electric cabling and wiring shaped with some art drawings, so I went in with my Elsie my whippet to investigate further.



Once inside the gallery I started chatting to Margit. I asked if the work was hers and what did it depict. Margit explained it was about the mutation of the environment where nothing appears as it should, the wires were plant life. The main photo of Margit shows the mutation of the plant life into electrical wires (well that was my understanding).



Margit is German and I asked her how she became artist in residence at the gallery. Margit told me Osnabrück is twinned with Derby and she was part of an artist exchange. The exhibition in Nottingham, named Offshoot is actually being presented by Artcore Gallery from Derby. So that is three cities, Osnabrück, Derby and Nottingham joining together to present art to the citizens of Nottingham (and beyond). I never knew the art world was so complicated.



I asked Margit if she lived in Derby or Nottingham while on the exchange, she told me she lived on a canal boat near Kegworth. How cool is that.



Thank you for letting me take your photo Margit, I hope the residence goes well.

