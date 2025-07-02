Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 478 : Margit by phil_howcroft
This is Margit Rusert an Artist from Osnabrück, Germany, Margaret is an artist in residence at the Broadway Gallery Nottingham for a week.

I was walking by the gallery and noticed some very modern art, electric cabling and wiring shaped with some art drawings, so I went in with my Elsie my whippet to investigate further.

Once inside the gallery I started chatting to Margit. I asked if the work was hers and what did it depict. Margit explained it was about the mutation of the environment where nothing appears as it should, the wires were plant life. The main photo of Margit shows the mutation of the plant life into electrical wires (well that was my understanding).

Margit is German and I asked her how she became artist in residence at the gallery. Margit told me Osnabrück is twinned with Derby and she was part of an artist exchange. The exhibition in Nottingham, named Offshoot is actually being presented by Artcore Gallery from Derby. So that is three cities, Osnabrück, Derby and Nottingham joining together to present art to the citizens of Nottingham (and beyond). I never knew the art world was so complicated.

I asked Margit if she lived in Derby or Nottingham while on the exchange, she told me she lived on a canal boat near Kegworth. How cool is that.

Thank you for letting me take your photo Margit, I hope the residence goes well.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Such a nice stranger portrait and narrative.
July 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great portrait and narrative
July 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I love this portrait of the artist and her work. Margit is very photogenic. I'd love to spend some vacation on a boat on a canal :-)
July 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So nice to see her with her art. Lovely portrait.
July 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely to read… very interesting. A Beautiful portrait of her.
July 2nd, 2025  
