Photo 3502
Agapunthhus
This is an Agapunthhus, that I spotted in a city centre location on Wednesday when I went on my photowalk with Elsie.
I said to the volunteer gardener (who I've spoken to a couple of times before)...
"Wow I love your Agapunthus collection, they look beautiful. There is a lot of value in them, they cost a fortune"
"Keep your voice down" she said "Only a gardener would know the value and I always panic a bit that one day someone will steal them"
We then had a chat about Agapunthus flowers.
Re' the stealing of plants, The Arboretum, Nottingham's beautiful municipal Victorian park has suffered a spate of "plant stealing".
Anyway I won't share the location of these beautiful flowers, that live tucked away in the heart of the city centre
Looks good on lack if you can spare an extra click
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3591
photos
123
followers
101
following
959% complete
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
flower
,
agapunthhus
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
Philippa R
Lovely flowers, there's a garden near us with a few growing over a low wall - hmmmm, expensive are they? :)
July 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
What beautiful little blooms!
July 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Thievery?? Wow! I love aggies. Associate them most with the Isles of Scilly. Nice shot
July 4th, 2025
