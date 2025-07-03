Agapunthhus

This is an Agapunthhus, that I spotted in a city centre location on Wednesday when I went on my photowalk with Elsie.



I said to the volunteer gardener (who I've spoken to a couple of times before)...



"Wow I love your Agapunthus collection, they look beautiful. There is a lot of value in them, they cost a fortune"



"Keep your voice down" she said "Only a gardener would know the value and I always panic a bit that one day someone will steal them"



We then had a chat about Agapunthus flowers.



Re' the stealing of plants, The Arboretum, Nottingham's beautiful municipal Victorian park has suffered a spate of "plant stealing".



Anyway I won't share the location of these beautiful flowers, that live tucked away in the heart of the city centre



