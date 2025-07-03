Previous
Agapunthhus by phil_howcroft
Agapunthhus

This is an Agapunthhus, that I spotted in a city centre location on Wednesday when I went on my photowalk with Elsie.

I said to the volunteer gardener (who I've spoken to a couple of times before)...

"Wow I love your Agapunthus collection, they look beautiful. There is a lot of value in them, they cost a fortune"

"Keep your voice down" she said "Only a gardener would know the value and I always panic a bit that one day someone will steal them"

We then had a chat about Agapunthus flowers.

Re' the stealing of plants, The Arboretum, Nottingham's beautiful municipal Victorian park has suffered a spate of "plant stealing".

Anyway I won't share the location of these beautiful flowers, that live tucked away in the heart of the city centre

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
Philippa R
Lovely flowers, there's a garden near us with a few growing over a low wall - hmmmm, expensive are they? :)
July 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
What beautiful little blooms!
July 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Thievery?? Wow! I love aggies. Associate them most with the Isles of Scilly. Nice shot
July 4th, 2025  
