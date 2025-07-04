Broad Marsh 1

Nottingham Broad Marsh Shopping Centre was a 1970's concrete shopping mall in Nottingham City Centre, built on land owned by the city council.



In 2020 the owners of the Broad Marsh, Intu, went into administration and the are became neglected and part of the centre was demolished.



The demolished site is now a green area, with ponds, landscaped gardens and wild flower gardens.



A large section of the centre remains rubble as intended demolition of the remaining precinct structure was delayed due to the City Council not receiving funding from central government under the Levelling up funding scheme announced in 2021.



