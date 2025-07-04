Previous
Broad Marsh 1 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3503

Broad Marsh 1

Nottingham Broad Marsh Shopping Centre was a 1970's concrete shopping mall in Nottingham City Centre, built on land owned by the city council.

In 2020 the owners of the Broad Marsh, Intu, went into administration and the are became neglected and part of the centre was demolished.

The demolished site is now a green area, with ponds, landscaped gardens and wild flower gardens.

A large section of the centre remains rubble as intended demolition of the remaining precinct structure was delayed due to the City Council not receiving funding from central government under the Levelling up funding scheme announced in 2021.

See Broad Marsh 2 photo

4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Rob Z ace
What a wonderful outcome - at least for this section. :)
July 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great reuse of the space and thanks for the backstory
July 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Love the wild garden
July 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The pollinators must love the garden!
July 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I remember it well & went there & to the Victoria Centre many times during the 70s & early 80s. Travelling on the South Notts buses from Loughborough.
July 6th, 2025  
