Previous
Broad Marsh 2 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3504

Broad Marsh 2

This is the Broad Marsh centre still not demolished , the juxtaposition against the historic Lace Market creates a sad scene

See my previous photo Broad Marsh 1 for the back story
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Wow - they need to get that extra funding!
July 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What a contrast!
July 6th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
A demolition site can be an eyesore for sure!
July 6th, 2025  
Hazel ace
It's a successful juxtaposition and I like the clouds!
July 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is rather bleak.
July 6th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
The composition is excellent. The sign and the road form a leading line to the church. Beautiful sky too.
July 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They’ve left quite a mess - half a job!
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact