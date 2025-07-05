Sign up
Previous
Photo 3504
Broad Marsh 2
This is the Broad Marsh centre still not demolished , the juxtaposition against the historic Lace Market creates a sad scene
See my previous photo Broad Marsh 1 for the back story
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
7
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
14
7
1
365
ILCE-6700
2nd July 2025 12:45pm
Rob Z
ace
Wow - they need to get that extra funding!
July 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
What a contrast!
July 6th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
A demolition site can be an eyesore for sure!
July 6th, 2025
Hazel
ace
It's a successful juxtaposition and I like the clouds!
July 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is rather bleak.
July 6th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
The composition is excellent. The sign and the road form a leading line to the church. Beautiful sky too.
July 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They’ve left quite a mess - half a job!
July 6th, 2025
