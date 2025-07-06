100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 479 : Tony, Christine, Jessica and Kenneth

I met Tony, Christine, Jessica and Kenneth in the grounds of St. Mary’s Church in Nottingham’s beautiful Lace Market. I was on a photowalk with my little whippet, Elsie and I saw them coming out of the church doors (the church is open on a Wednesday).



I walked towards them and asked them if they had enjoyed their visit.



Tony told me that they really liked the stained glass windows.



I then asked if they were visiting Nottingham.



Tony told me that he and Christine were visiting from Hong Kong. They had been to London and were now visiting Jessica and Kenneth. I asked Jessica and Kenneth how long they had been living in Nottingham and Kenneth told me about four years. Kenneth is a driver by trade.



I told them I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could take a photo of them all. They looked rather pleased that I’d asked them, I also introduced Elsie to them. Elsie was a bit hesitant as everyone wanted to say hello.



I asked them to move into the doorway of the church as it was nestled in the shade and made a great backdrop for the photo.



I also took some photos of the group in the church grounds. I thanked them all for the photos. Tony added me on social media and told me the next city on their trip was Leeds.



Thank you Tony, Christine, Jessica and Kenneth for allowing me to take your photos

