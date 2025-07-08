Previous
Open Top Bus Day Out by phil_howcroft
Photo 3506

Open Top Bus Day Out

We had a day out today in the Derbyshire Peak District.

We went an open top bus trip that takes you around some of the popular destinations in the Peak District. It's a hop on hop off service and well behaved dogs are welcome, so we took Elsie with us.

We caught the bus in Ashford in the Water, a pretty little village.

We got off the bus at Chatsworth House and we walked in the estate following the River Derwent, we had a picnic by the river.

We then caught the bus to Bakewell, no tarts of puddings were ate, but we did have a Mr. Whippy Ice Cream.

Our final leg was Bakewell back to Ashford in the water

I took a lot of pictures of bridges ... I like bridges !!!

This is the view from the top deck as the bus makes it way to Bakewell.

A photo of Elsie and myself appears in my "extras" folder.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-08
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How very nice and it's sunny too!
July 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well that sounds an excellent day out! I’ve been round those places so I know how lovely it is. So glad you could take Elsie! An excellent day for an open top bus!
July 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat elsie was really well behaved Pat she is flaked out now though !!!

@marlboromaam it was a cool summer's day Mags , the temp is going to get really hot over the next few days
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So much fun!!!
July 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft I doubt it will get as hot as it is here and where you are, it's far less humid. We're hitting triple digits this week.
July 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
That sounds fabulous. It’s definitely going on our list
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
As Wallace & Gromit would say, a grand day out!
July 8th, 2025  
Philippa R
Sounds like you had a great time and bringing Elsie was a great idea! Looking forward to seeing the pics over the next while and glad you got the weather for it!
July 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Fun
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact