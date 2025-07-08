Open Top Bus Day Out

We had a day out today in the Derbyshire Peak District.We went an open top bus trip that takes you around some of the popular destinations in the Peak District. It's a hop on hop off service and well behaved dogs are welcome, so we took Elsie with us.We caught the bus in Ashford in the Water, a pretty little village.We got off the bus at Chatsworth House and we walked in the estate following the River Derwent, we had a picnic by the river.We then caught the bus to Bakewell, no tarts of puddings were ate, but we did have a Mr. Whippy Ice Cream.Our final leg was Bakewell back to Ashford in the waterI took a lot of pictures of bridges ... I like bridges !!!This is the view from the top deck as the bus makes it way to Bakewell.A photo of Elsie and myself appears in my "extras" folder.