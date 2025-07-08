Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3506
Open Top Bus Day Out
We had a day out today in the Derbyshire Peak District.
We went an open top bus trip that takes you around some of the popular destinations in the Peak District. It's a hop on hop off service and well behaved dogs are welcome, so we took Elsie with us.
We caught the bus in Ashford in the Water, a pretty little village.
We got off the bus at Chatsworth House and we walked in the estate following the River Derwent, we had a picnic by the river.
We then caught the bus to Bakewell, no tarts of puddings were ate, but we did have a Mr. Whippy Ice Cream.
Our final leg was Bakewell back to Ashford in the water
I took a lot of pictures of bridges ... I like bridges !!!
This is the view from the top deck as the bus makes it way to Bakewell.
A photo of Elsie and myself appears in my "extras" folder.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-08
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3596
photos
123
followers
101
following
960% complete
View this month »
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Latest from all albums
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
90
3506
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th July 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
countryside
,
peak district
,
derbyshire
Mags
ace
How very nice and it's sunny too!
July 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well that sounds an excellent day out! I’ve been round those places so I know how lovely it is. So glad you could take Elsie! An excellent day for an open top bus!
July 8th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
elsie was really well behaved Pat she is flaked out now though !!!
@marlboromaam
it was a cool summer's day Mags , the temp is going to get really hot over the next few days
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So much fun!!!
July 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
I doubt it will get as hot as it is here and where you are, it's far less humid. We're hitting triple digits this week.
July 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
That sounds fabulous. It’s definitely going on our list
July 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
As Wallace & Gromit would say, a grand day out!
July 8th, 2025
Philippa R
Sounds like you had a great time and bringing Elsie was a great idea! Looking forward to seeing the pics over the next while and glad you got the weather for it!
July 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Fun
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@marlboromaam it was a cool summer's day Mags , the temp is going to get really hot over the next few days