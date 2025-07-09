Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
The Bridge at Chatsworth
This is the bridge at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.
It's a pretty bridge crossing the River Derwent.
I like bridges, I took several bridge photos on our day out yesterday in the Peak District
Looks good on black , thank you
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
5
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
3597
photos
123
followers
101
following
Tags
bridge
,
water
,
river
,
blue sky
,
chatsworth
Carole Sandford
ace
It is a lovely bridge Phil. I can imagine horse drawn carriages with their Jane Austen type passengers…
July 9th, 2025
Philippa R
Picture postcard photo Phil!
July 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view of the bridge !
July 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful capture and comp!
July 9th, 2025
