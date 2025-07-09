Previous
The Bridge at Chatsworth by phil_howcroft
Photo 3507

The Bridge at Chatsworth

This is the bridge at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

It's a pretty bridge crossing the River Derwent.

I like bridges, I took several bridge photos on our day out yesterday in the Peak District

Looks good on black , thank you
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
It is a lovely bridge Phil. I can imagine horse drawn carriages with their Jane Austen type passengers…
July 9th, 2025  
Philippa R
Picture postcard photo Phil!
July 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view of the bridge !
July 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very beautiful capture and comp!
July 9th, 2025  
