100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 480 : Will

I went on a photoshoot yesterday. Photoshoots are a bit like buses, you wait a long time for one to arrive and then two come at once (well three weeks actually). Yesterday’s was a Burlesque and fashion at Barrow Hill Roundhouse hosted by Leading Lines Events.I went with my friend Mario from Camera Club and we were having a coffee on a picnic table just outside the café at the venue. We’d been joined by another photographer from the photoshoot and were chatting.“Is that Will Cheung” I said“I think it is, looks like him” said Kevin.“Who?” said MarioWill is a freelance photographer and imaging journalist, probably best known in the photography world as an editor over the years of Practical Photography, Digital Photo, Photography Monthly, Advanced Photographer and Photography News.“Hey I could ask him to be one of my strangers for my project”, Mario agreedAs the photoshoot progressed in the Roundhouse (it’s a railway heritage centre hosting a train turntable and many locomotives) I found myself next to Will.“Hi are you Will Cheung?”“Yes I am”“What brings you to this photoshoot today?”“It’s a bit of fun, downtime and I will get some nice photos”We have a quick chat about gear, I introduce myself as Phil, we shake hands and I tell him to enjoy the shoot.As the shoot finished, Will was sat on a bench in the roundhouse talking to one of the event organisers.I went up to Will and asked if I could take his photo, explaining I was an amateur photographer taking photos of strangers (with permission) who I met when out and about.“That’s a challenging project” said Will.“It is, I am fast approaching 500 strangers”I asked Will if he would stand in a doorway and glance over his shoulder to me.I took a few shots, showed them to him and asked him if I could post onto my socials.Will agreed and he liked the photos too.Thanks for letting me take your photo Will, I hope you had a lovely day.There's a model photo from the shoot in my "extras" folder