100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 480 : Will

I went on a photoshoot yesterday. Photoshoots are a bit like buses, you wait a long time for one to arrive and then two come at once (well three weeks actually). Yesterday’s was a Burlesque and fashion at Barrow Hill Roundhouse hosted by Leading Lines Events.
I went with my friend Mario from Camera Club and we were having a coffee on a picnic table just outside the café at the venue. We’d been joined by another photographer from the photoshoot and were chatting.
“Is that Will Cheung” I said
“I think it is, looks like him” said Kevin.
“Who?” said Mario
Will is a freelance photographer and imaging journalist, probably best known in the photography world as an editor over the years of Practical Photography, Digital Photo, Photography Monthly, Advanced Photographer and Photography News.
“Hey I could ask him to be one of my strangers for my project”, Mario agreed
As the photoshoot progressed in the Roundhouse (it’s a railway heritage centre hosting a train turntable and many locomotives) I found myself next to Will.
“Hi are you Will Cheung?”
“Yes I am”
“What brings you to this photoshoot today?”
“It’s a bit of fun, downtime and I will get some nice photos”
We have a quick chat about gear, I introduce myself as Phil, we shake hands and I tell him to enjoy the shoot.
As the shoot finished, Will was sat on a bench in the roundhouse talking to one of the event organisers.
I went up to Will and asked if I could take his photo, explaining I was an amateur photographer taking photos of strangers (with permission) who I met when out and about.
“That’s a challenging project” said Will.
“It is, I am fast approaching 500 strangers”
I asked Will if he would stand in a doorway and glance over his shoulder to me.
I took a few shots, showed them to him and asked him if I could post onto my socials.
Will agreed and he liked the photos too.
Thanks for letting me take your photo Will, I hope you had a lovely day.
There's a model photo from the shoot in my "extras" folder
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-10