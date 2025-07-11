Previous
Cariad in Red (2) by phil_howcroft
Photo 3509

Cariad in Red (2)

This is my second photo of Cariad (in her red dress), from Wednesday's photoshoot at Barrow Hill (a railway heritage centre)

Cariad was the fashion model in the Burlesque and Fashion photoshoot.

Here is Cariad hanging from a steam train wafting her red dress.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
961% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lady in Red
(Hey I think there’s a song like that :)
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact