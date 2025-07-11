Sign up
Previous
Photo 3509
Cariad in Red (2)
This is my second photo of Cariad (in her red dress), from Wednesday's photoshoot at Barrow Hill (a railway heritage centre)
Cariad was the fashion model in the Burlesque and Fashion photoshoot.
Here is Cariad hanging from a steam train wafting her red dress.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
9th July 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fashion
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
heritage
,
red dress
Peter Dulis
ace
Lady in Red
(Hey I think there’s a song like that :)
July 11th, 2025
