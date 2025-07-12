Previous
Daisy's Dress by phil_howcroft
Daisy's Dress

This is Daisy one of the models from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill (a railway heritage centre) on Wednesday with Time Line Events

Followers may recognise Daisy as she was a model at the Film Noir Photoshoot at the same location back in February

Nice Dress against the green of the steam train livery.

12th July 2025

Phil Howcroft

