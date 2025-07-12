Sign up
Previous
Photo 3510
Daisy's Dress
This is Daisy one of the models from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill (a railway heritage centre) on Wednesday with Time Line Events
Followers may recognise Daisy as she was a model at the Film Noir Photoshoot at the same location back in February
Nice Dress against the green of the steam train livery.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
9th July 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
heritage
,
dresss
