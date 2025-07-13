The Movement Runners : Ascending Hockley

I went on a photoshoot this morning.Some of you remember, Leon, stranger number 473, from last month.Leon's setting up a running club (for all levels of runners, from beginners to full experienced) and today was a big summer event. A community event bringing people together from across the , city, region and country to move, vibe and network !They has a 2.5k / 5k run / walk in the city, with a DJ set and party afterwards.Leon asked me to take some photos for the event, a collaboration, we both get some great photos to share.I also goto two strangers for my project too, one of whose is in this group of runners.Eagle Eyed Followers may recognise the graffiti, which has appeared on my 365 !Post Run team Photo in my Etxras album ...