The Movement Runners : Ascending Hockley

Some of you remember, Leon, stranger number 473, from last month.
Leon's setting up a running club (for all levels of runners, from beginners to full experienced) and today was a big summer event. A community event bringing people together from across the , city, region and country to move, vibe and network !
They has a 2.5k / 5k run / walk in the city, with a DJ set and party afterwards.
Leon asked me to take some photos for the event, a collaboration, we both get some great photos to share.
I also goto two strangers for my project too, one of whose is in this group of runners.
Eagle Eyed Followers may recognise the graffiti, which has appeared on my 365 !