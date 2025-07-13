Previous
The Movement Runners : Ascending Hockley by phil_howcroft
The Movement Runners : Ascending Hockley

I went on a photoshoot this morning.

Some of you remember, Leon, stranger number 473, from last month.

Leon's setting up a running club (for all levels of runners, from beginners to full experienced) and today was a big summer event. A community event bringing people together from across the , city, region and country to move, vibe and network !

They has a 2.5k / 5k run / walk in the city, with a DJ set and party afterwards.

Leon asked me to take some photos for the event, a collaboration, we both get some great photos to share.

I also goto two strangers for my project too, one of whose is in this group of runners.

Eagle Eyed Followers may recognise the graffiti, which has appeared on my 365 !

Post Run team Photo in my Etxras album ...

13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Great action capture
July 13th, 2025  
