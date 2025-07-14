100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 481 : Conor

Yesterday I went on a photoshoot, some of you remember, Leon, stranger number 473, from last month.



Leon's setting up a running club “The Movement” and yesterday was a big summer event. A community event bringing people together from across the , city, region and country to move, vibe and network. It was a 2.5k / 5k run, walk in the city, with a DJ set and party afterwards.



At the post run DJ set, I noticed a young man wearing a training top that read “Conor Bulwell Bomber Millward”. I guessed he was a boxer, so went over to have a chat with him. I tapped him on the shoulder and pointed at his training top and asked if that was him.



“Yes it is”



“...and are you a professional boxer?”



Conor told me he was a boxer, so I asked him if I could take his photo for my project.



Conor was stood against the bar and I asked if that was OK as a backdrop, as he was a professional boxer. He told me it was OK. I later noticed he was drinking a hot drink (tea or coffee).



I asked Conor what school he went to, as I worked in a school who’s catchment area included parts of Bulwell. He told me his Mum arranged for him to go to a secondary school in Arnold rather than Bulwell as he was a bit “naughty” and his Mum didn’t want him to mix with the local bad lads. I asked him did that work and he laughed and said “Not really”. Anyway Conor has done well, he was very polite and friendly as we chatted about boxing, I’ve since read that Conor works in a job supporting children with mental health challenges.



As we were chatting, Conor’s friend Emmanuel, asked if he could take a photo of me taking a photo of Conor. So I took some more photos while Emmanuel took some photos. I then took some photos of Conor and Emmanuel together and discovered that Emmanuel was a boxer too. Emmanuel will be my next stranger story.



I thanked Conor for letting me take his photo and wished him all the best for his professional boxing career. We shook hands and Conor said it was nice to meet me. We also added each other on Insta’

