100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 482 : Emmanuel
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 482 : Emmanuel

This is Emmanuel, who I met on Sunday at while collaborating with “The Movement”  running club

While I was taking photos of Emmanuels friend, professional boxer Conor (stranger 481), Emmanuel asked if he could take photos of me taking Conor’s photo.

Emmanuel is also a boxer and I asked if I could take his photo. Emmanuel is an amateur boxer. He told me he recently became the Haringey Box Cup Champion. The Box Cup is Europe's largest amateur boxing event, it takes place over three consecutive days in June at Alexandra Palace, London. Emmanuel won the Male Senior, 80kg Group. Emmanuel was proud of his win and his t-shirt was from the event.

Emmanuel’s socials also tell me that in January this year he became the British University Champion (BUCS), representing Nottingham University, he was also captain of the Uni’ team.

Emmanuel told me he had some important amateur competitions coming up and his long term plan was to turn professional.

I took some photos of Emmanuel and Conor together and Emmanuel asked one of his friends to take a photo of me taking both their photos. Lots of photo’s being taken during this meeting.

Thanks for letting me take your photo Emmanuel, it was good to meet you, best wishes for your Boxing career.

An additional photo of Emmanuel and Conor appears in my extras folder ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-07-15
15th July 2025

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Beverley
Really great to read and super photo…
July 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@beverley365 beverley that's really kind of you to say
July 15th, 2025  
Mags
Nice looking young man and stranger portrait.
July 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Great photo - a strong and honest face !
July 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
A charming portrait. Sounds like he has quite a full schedule!
July 15th, 2025  
Zilli~
Great portrait of this handsome young man
July 15th, 2025  
