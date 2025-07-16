Sign up
Photo 3514
The Bridge at Bakewell
From last weeks visit to Derbyshire, when we did an open top bus tour around the Peak District beauty spots
Bakewell Bridge is a Grade I listed stone arch bridge spanning the River Wye. The bridge is also a scheduled monument.
It carries the A619 road, which begins in Bakewell and leads via Chesterfield to Worksop.
So now you know all the facts, I suppose all you need to know is it's very pretty
Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
Philippa R
That's a lovely bridge, it looks old and very strong. Very pretty shot, especially with the ducks in the water
July 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely bridge! Just think how much “traffic” it’s seen over time!
July 16th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great photo!
July 16th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautifully constructed bridge ... peaceful scene with the swimming birds
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely water scene!
July 17th, 2025
