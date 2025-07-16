Previous
The Bridge at Bakewell by phil_howcroft
Photo 3514

The Bridge at Bakewell

From last weeks visit to Derbyshire, when we did an open top bus tour around the Peak District beauty spots

Bakewell Bridge is a Grade I listed stone arch bridge spanning the River Wye. The bridge is also a scheduled monument.

It carries the A619 road, which begins in Bakewell and leads via Chesterfield to Worksop.

So now you know all the facts, I suppose all you need to know is it's very pretty

Looks good on black if you want to do an extra click
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Philippa R
That's a lovely bridge, it looks old and very strong. Very pretty shot, especially with the ducks in the water
July 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely bridge! Just think how much “traffic” it’s seen over time!
July 16th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great photo!
July 16th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautifully constructed bridge ... peaceful scene with the swimming birds
July 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely water scene!
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact