The Bridge at Bakewell

From last weeks visit to Derbyshire, when we did an open top bus tour around the Peak District beauty spots



Bakewell Bridge is a Grade I listed stone arch bridge spanning the River Wye. The bridge is also a scheduled monument.



It carries the A619 road, which begins in Bakewell and leads via Chesterfield to Worksop.



So now you know all the facts, I suppose all you need to know is it's very pretty



