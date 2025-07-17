Sign up
Photo 3515
Putting on My Top Hat
Daisy ....
putting on her top hat ...putting on her tails
Photographed at least weeks Burlesque and Fashion Shoot event at Barrow Hill Railway Heritage Centre
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
9th July 2025 3:23pm
portrait
,
burlesque
,
top hat
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love love love this! The stripes, the enigmatic expression....it's a corker, Phil 👏
July 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful portrait and hat!
July 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
awww thanks Casa' that's really kind of you , apparently Top Hat and tails is a burlesque outfit (I did a google)
July 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you mags
July 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Everything is just right, down to the Marilyn Monroe beauty mark!
July 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thank you Zilli 📷
July 17th, 2025
