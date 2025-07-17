Previous
Putting on My Top Hat by phil_howcroft
Photo 3515

Putting on My Top Hat

Daisy ....

putting on her top hat ...putting on her tails

Photographed at least weeks Burlesque and Fashion Shoot event at Barrow Hill Railway Heritage Centre


17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
963% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love love love this! The stripes, the enigmatic expression....it's a corker, Phil 👏
July 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful portrait and hat!
July 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca awww thanks Casa' that's really kind of you , apparently Top Hat and tails is a burlesque outfit (I did a google)
July 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thank you mags
July 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Everything is just right, down to the Marilyn Monroe beauty mark!
July 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thank you Zilli 📷
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact