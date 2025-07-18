Birthday Girl

Hi everyone, it's was my birthday today, I'm 3 years old.



My human Mum and Dad's grandchildren arrived early doors for pre-school and nursery drop off. I had a great time playing with them, Willow made me a den for a pretend picnic , Alfie chased me around the house on his bike and we played trains ,played hide and seek, all this before 8.30 am !!!



In the middle of the morning my human Dad decided we should have a photoshoot and my human Mum got me a tiara to wear ..... Elsa from Frozen . I wasn't too sure about it and hasn't he heard the expression "never work with animals and children", although to be fair to him he has took some half decent photos of me !!



It's been a hot day so my midday walk and early evening walk were cancelled.



I decided I wanted to play ball, in the garden once the sun had set and had my dad up and down the garden lots of times throwing the ball.



It's a hard life being a whippet , happy birthday to all my friends