Birthday Girl by phil_howcroft
Photo 3516

Birthday Girl

Hi everyone, it's was my birthday today, I'm 3 years old.

My human Mum and Dad's grandchildren arrived early doors for pre-school and nursery drop off. I had a great time playing with them, Willow made me a den for a pretend picnic , Alfie chased me around the house on his bike and we played trains ,played hide and seek, all this before 8.30 am !!!

In the middle of the morning my human Dad decided we should have a photoshoot and my human Mum got me a tiara to wear ..... Elsa from Frozen . I wasn't too sure about it and hasn't he heard the expression "never work with animals and children", although to be fair to him he has took some half decent photos of me !!

It's been a hot day so my midday walk and early evening walk were cancelled.

I decided I wanted to play ball, in the garden once the sun had set and had my dad up and down the garden lots of times throwing the ball.

It's a hard life being a whippet , happy birthday to all my friends
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Awwww Happy Birthday Elsie, you look beautiful. Your human dad takes lovely photos of his girl
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh my! The sweetest shot I've seen today! Happy birthday, Elsie. I'm wishing you many, many more.
July 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So sweet! Happy Birthday Elsie!
July 18th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous story and photo. I just read it to Peter. He liked it
July 18th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Happy Birthday dear Elsie and many happy returns of the day!
July 18th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Happy birthday Elsie 🥳
July 18th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, sounds like a fun birthday, Elsie! And you look smashing in your tiara!
July 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Happy birthday, Elsie! You look lovely, Princess
July 18th, 2025  
