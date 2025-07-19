Previous
I Shoot Film : Cariad and her luggage by phil_howcroft
Photo 3517

I Shoot Film : Cariad and her luggage


I took a film camera to the last weeks photoshoot at the Barrow Hill Railway Heritage Centre

It's a 35mm Kentmere 400 black and white film (manufactured by Ilford). This photo was shot using a Pentax ME camera with a 55mm f1,8 Pentax SMC Prime Lens.

I had a few failures where I'd missed the focus (I was shooting wide open as all shots are inside the turntable building) and the shutter speed was fairly low.

This image is using natural light from a side window (left of the frame), I think the grain, the light and the mono tones are just fabulous, but I may be a bit biased. I think this may look rather good on black, if you do an extra click.

I have some more film photos of Cariad, which are very good, one of which is just a few footsteps back in the shadows. I will share them over the next few days.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, very nostalgic
July 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes , so nostalgic, in this sepia tones .---- looks as if she is going on q long journey , perhaps a voyage overseas!! ..fav
July 19th, 2025  
