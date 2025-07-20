Previous
Cariad and her luggage : Digital photo rather than Film photo by phil_howcroft
Photo 3518

Cariad and her luggage : Digital photo rather than Film photo

My previous photo on 365 was "I shoot Film : Cariad and her luggage" i.e. it was a photo in the same location (albeit a full length photo) shot using a 35mm black and white film on a Pentax ME film camera from the 1980's

The black and white photo was full of grain and mono tones and just sharp enough. Compare the image to this one, shot with my Sony A6700. This one is pin sharp in all the right places, not a hint of grain.

Both images are striking in their own right and with are worth a place on my 365.

The film photo is here...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-07-19

Thoughts on the two, anyone ?
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely. Such romantic soft lines and pin sharp.
July 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' there's a shaft of light and a bit of a smoke lingering from a smoke machine
July 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
An interesting pose, and such a 'look'. Lovely long hair too
July 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This one feels very theatrical. I love all the tones and the way the texture in the luggage comes through. Have to say though, I think the film shot tops it!
July 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
The film one has the look and feel of days gone by! Think Lauren Bacall :)
July 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture Phil - the pose the smouldering look with the light filtering the rather smoky atmosphere ! - fav
July 21st, 2025  
julia ace
Gorgeous image..
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
July 22nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Another beautiful shot, Phil. Both images are lovely, each with its special mood and feel. I love the light.
July 22nd, 2025  
