Cariad and her luggage : Digital photo rather than Film photo

My previous photo on 365 was "I shoot Film : Cariad and her luggage" i.e. it was a photo in the same location (albeit a full length photo) shot using a 35mm black and white film on a Pentax ME film camera from the 1980'sThe black and white photo was full of grain and mono tones and just sharp enough. Compare the image to this one, shot with my Sony A6700. This one is pin sharp in all the right places, not a hint of grain.Both images are striking in their own right and with are worth a place on my 365.The film photo is here...Thoughts on the two, anyone ?