Photo 3519
Lauren and Daisy
I'm still sharing photos from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill Railway Heritage Centre, two weeks ago.
I've not got much fresh content at the moment, so here's Lauren and Daisy in their Burlesque outfits.
I set the pose up and the other photographers on the shoot followed my lead.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
6
3
1
365
ILCE-6700
9th July 2025 12:52pm
black and white
feathers
mono
monochrome
portraits
photoshoot
burlesque
Zilli~
Love it
July 22nd, 2025
Philippa R
Gorgeous!
July 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
I love this. No wonder the other photographers took their cue from you!
July 22nd, 2025
