Lauren and Daisy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3519

Lauren and Daisy

I'm still sharing photos from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill Railway Heritage Centre, two weeks ago.

I've not got much fresh content at the moment, so here's Lauren and Daisy in their Burlesque outfits.

I set the pose up and the other photographers on the shoot followed my lead.


21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Love it
July 22nd, 2025  
Philippa R
Gorgeous!
July 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this. No wonder the other photographers took their cue from you!
July 22nd, 2025  
