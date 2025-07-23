Previous
New Glasses and Community Courgette / Zucchini by phil_howcroft
Photo 3520

New Glasses and Community Courgette / Zucchini

I have some new glasses , varifocals, the first time I've had varifocals. I've always had distance and readers i.e two pairs. My optician talked me into having one pair. I can now read sell by dates , my mobile phone and labels without the need for readers. However, I am not convinced about using them on the laptop !!! I may need a pair for my laptop

The courgette, a community courgette , a help yourself from a box outside a house in Arnold. People often gift things to other people, be it children's toys , furniture , books etc. We recently gifted a toddler "Trike Car" that you sit in and drive, it was gifted to us ... recycling at its best !!!

Anyway , fabulous courgette son't you think (from someone's allotment)

Oh and the little round things above me ...solar fairy lights that run along a trellis on our patio
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
I wear varifocals and get on well with them. Beware when going down flights of stairs as they can appear curved when looking down.
Recycling sounds good.
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A fun day for you. Recycling and caring is so fantastic. Delicious looking courgette too. Have fun with your new glasses.
July 23rd, 2025  
Hazel ace
Phil I'm sure you'll love the varifocals once you are really used to them. I've been wearing them for years! The courgette could qualify as a marrow I think!
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact