New Glasses and Community Courgette / Zucchini

I have some new glasses , varifocals, the first time I've had varifocals. I've always had distance and readers i.e two pairs. My optician talked me into having one pair. I can now read sell by dates , my mobile phone and labels without the need for readers. However, I am not convinced about using them on the laptop !!! I may need a pair for my laptop



The courgette, a community courgette , a help yourself from a box outside a house in Arnold. People often gift things to other people, be it children's toys , furniture , books etc. We recently gifted a toddler "Trike Car" that you sit in and drive, it was gifted to us ... recycling at its best !!!



Anyway , fabulous courgette son't you think (from someone's allotment)



Oh and the little round things above me ...solar fairy lights that run along a trellis on our patio

