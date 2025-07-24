Laothoe populi

I was trimming back our "Willow Wand" feature tree / bush yesterday as it was a bit bushy. As I was scooping the leaves up I noticed a really bright green leaf. Upon closer inspection, with my new glasses, I noticed it wasn't a leaf, but a Caterpillar. I shouted Jane and showed her. I placed it on the patio table, took a photo and then carefully placed it back in it's natural habitat.



A google search told me it's a "Poplar Hawk-Moth (Laothoe populi)" .... A thick and chunky, bright green caterpillar with faint yellow lines running diagonally along the body. The tail end has a yellow ‘horn’ and some individuals have small, dark spots. Food plants include poplars, sallows and willows.



So here's my Laothoe populi