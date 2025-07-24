Previous
Laothoe populi by phil_howcroft
Photo 3521

Laothoe populi

I was trimming back our "Willow Wand" feature tree / bush yesterday as it was a bit bushy. As I was scooping the leaves up I noticed a really bright green leaf. Upon closer inspection, with my new glasses, I noticed it wasn't a leaf, but a Caterpillar. I shouted Jane and showed her. I placed it on the patio table, took a photo and then carefully placed it back in it's natural habitat.

A google search told me it's a "Poplar Hawk-Moth (Laothoe populi)" .... A thick and chunky, bright green caterpillar with faint yellow lines running diagonally along the body. The tail end has a yellow ‘horn’ and some individuals have small, dark spots. Food plants include poplars, sallows and willows.

So here's my Laothoe populi
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
How very pretty Phil, I’ve never seen one if those before…. Z thank goodness for google! . I use it all the time.
July 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a pretty caterpillar! Don’t believe I’ve ever seen one.
July 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful!
July 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted Phil. Such a lovely green.
Google is our friend….
July 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, that's incredible, and a step away from the usual for you Phil!
July 24th, 2025  
Philippa R
Does the caterpillar count as a stranger Phil? Beautiful pic!
July 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , the opportunity arose to take a photo , so I had to do it !
July 24th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Amazing creature. Doesn’t look real. Great find.
July 24th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Well spotted, Phil - with your new glasses!
July 24th, 2025  
