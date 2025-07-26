It was Notts Pride today, always. top quality opportunity for street photography.This is Micheal and Kyle.Micheal is the Member of Parliament for Gedling (our MP) and is also a family friend. We've known Micheal since he was a young lad, he was a friend of our daughters. He was a close friend of Kirsty, being in the same school year. He was in the same groups as Kirsty (music ensembles and Scouts and Guides) and was a regular visitor to our house.Kyle and Micheal are married and Kyle is the mayor of Gedling.Both are hard working members of the community, regularly assisting people who need help. We saw them a few weeks ago litter picking and planting flowers in a local street (no drama or fuss, just helping the community)We saw them both at the start of the pride parade, standing by a Notts Fire Engine that was at the head of the parade.Micheal and Kyle, two young men , trying their best to make a difference to their community.Another Pride photo in My Extras Folder ...