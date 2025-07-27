Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 483 : Natasha

It was Notts Pride yesterday, always a top quality opportunity for street photography.

In previous Pride events I’ve always found somebody from the event to add yo my strangers project.

This year I decided that as everyone at Pride wants to be photographed I’d try to find a stranger who wasn’t part of the event.

As I was walking away from the main arena back to our bus stop home, my wife noticed a young lady sat on a chair outside a shop, “there’s your stranger Phil” she said.

She was correct as they young lady looked fabulous, so I went over to her to introduce myself.

“Hi, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet on the street, is it OK to photograph you”

“Yes of course it is, what shall I do?”

“Just stay in your seat and I will photograph you there”

Meet Natasha, who was taking a break from working in the shop.

“What kind of shop is it?” I asked

“It’s a beauty salon”

Goose Beauty do lashes, brows, hair, nails, tattoos, facials and massages

It’s described as a relaxed, laid back salon where clients can express themselves as individuals, be creative with no judgements, removing all stereotypes and embracing the weird. It sounds like a great salon.

Natasha has worked at the salon for three years and is a hair stylist and is fluent in BSL.

I directed Natasha as to where to look and pose and took a few photos. I think this photo probably captures Natasha’s smile best. We exchanged Instagram accounts and followed each other. Natasha’s insta account tells me her heritage is British and Thai

Thank you for letting me take your photo Natasha, it was a quick photoshoot, but I hope you like the photos. Good luck with your hair stylist career.
